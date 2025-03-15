Greater efforts needed to address the growing challenge of Anti-Muslim intolerance and hatred, OSCE says

HELSINKI/WARSAW/ANKARA, 15 March 2025 — Stronger efforts are required to address and combat intolerance against Muslims as prejudice and violence against Muslims have become serious challenges in an increasing number of countries worldwide, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said in a statement marking today’s International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“On this important day, we are reminded of the responsibility we share to reject hate and discrimination in all its forms,” stated the Chair-in-Office of the OSCE, Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen. “It is our duty to work together to ensure that every individual, regardless of their religion or belief, can live free from fear, prejudice, and violence. The OSCE remains steadfast in its commitment to combating anti-Muslim hatred and fostering inclusive, peaceful societies built on mutual respect and understanding.”

It is also critical to acknowledge that intolerance and discrimination against Muslims is not just a matter of individual prejudice but also a structural issue that is perpetuated by state institutions and systems. A normalisation of anti-Muslim rhetoric in politics and media, along with frequently dehumanising language, fosters a climate of hatred and violence.

“To combat intolerance against Muslims effectively, political leaders and opinion makers need to call out and condemn it wherever and whenever it appears,” said the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Maria Telalian. “We also need to take into account the fact that anti-Muslim threats and violence have a particularly damaging effect on Muslim women and girls. The primary responsibility for combating intolerance lies with governments, and the OSCE has committed to taking steps that address discrimination and violence against Muslims.”

Anti-Muslim hate speech on social media has further exacerbated this toxic environment, making online spaces less safe for Muslims and other communities that often find themselves the target of intolerance. At the same time, civil society actors, academics, and institutions are facing verbal and physical attacks, harassment and attempts to silence or defund their efforts to combat intolerance against Muslims.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims, Ambassador Evren Dağdelen Akgün, noted that “anti-Muslim hatred is not only expressed through acts of violence and discrimination but is also embedded in harmful stereotypes and narratives that seek to undermine the dignity of Muslims and their culture.” She underlined that “addressing these issues comprehensively and decisively is not only crucial for the well-being of Muslim communities but also essential for fostering peaceful, cohesive and resilient societies at a global level.” Dağdelen Akgün urged all participating States to take concrete action and ensure the effective implementation of their commitments to combat anti-Muslim hatred.

Acknowledging the discrimination and hatred many Muslims face worldwide, the United Nations has declared 15 March the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. All OSCE participating States have committed to fighting prejudice, intolerance and discrimination against Muslims and to advance freedom of religion or belief for everyone.

On 13 and 14 March 2025, co-ordinators, special representatives, envoys, and ambassadors gathered in Brussels for a two-day event hosted by the European Commission and co-organized with the Council of Europe. The event, timed with the observance of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on 15 March, focused on addressing anti-Muslim hatred, racism, and discrimination. During the meeting, participants voiced concern over the rising tide of anti-Muslim sentiment across the globe and reaffirmed their commitment to combating this growing issue.