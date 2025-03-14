Senate Bill 445 Printer's Number 374
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 374
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
445
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, FONTANA, KEARNEY,
TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND SCHWANK, MARCH 14, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 14, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for
application with driver's license application.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1323(d) of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1323. Application with driver's license application.
* * *
(d) Prohibition and subsequent notice.--
(1) An individual who is not a qualified elector is
ineligible to register to vote under this section.
(2) The department shall keep a record of individuals
ineligible to register under paragraph (1) due to failure to
meet the age requirement under section 1301(a) (relating to
qualifications to register). The department shall provide
notice of the eligibility to vote and voter registration
materials to those individuals at the time an individual
