Senate Bill 445 Printer's Number 374

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 374 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 445 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, FONTANA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND SCHWANK, MARCH 14, 2025 REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 14, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for application with driver's license application. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1323(d) of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 1323. Application with driver's license application. * * * (d) Prohibition and subsequent notice.-- (1) An individual who is not a qualified elector is ineligible to register to vote under this section. (2) The department shall keep a record of individuals ineligible to register under paragraph (1) due to failure to meet the age requirement under section 1301(a) (relating to qualifications to register). The department shall provide notice of the eligibility to vote and voter registration materials to those individuals at the time an individual 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

