Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,486 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 445 Printer's Number 374

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 374

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

445

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, FONTANA, KEARNEY,

TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND SCHWANK, MARCH 14, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 14, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for

application with driver's license application.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1323(d) of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1323. Application with driver's license application.

* * *

(d) Prohibition and subsequent notice.--

(1) An individual who is not a qualified elector is

ineligible to register to vote under this section.

(2) The department shall keep a record of individuals

ineligible to register under paragraph (1) due to failure to

meet the age requirement under section 1301(a) (relating to

qualifications to register). The department shall provide

notice of the eligibility to vote and voter registration

materials to those individuals at the time an individual

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 445 Printer's Number 374

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more