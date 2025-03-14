Senate Bill 225 Printer's Number 377
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - by a relocation of the business or by taking steps and adopting
procedures that a reasonably prudent person would take and adopt
in preserving the goodwill.
(c) Leaseback agreement.--If the acquiring agency and the
owner enter into a leaseback agreement, the following shall
apply:
(1) No additional goodwill shall accrue during the
lease.
(2) The entering of a leaseback agreement shall not be a
factor in determining goodwill and any liability for goodwill
shall be established and paid at the time of acquisition of
the property by eminent domain or subsequent to notice that
the property may be taken by eminent domain.
(d) Use of State tax returns.--
(1) If the owner of a business and the acquiring agency
do not agree on the value of goodwill, the owner of a
business claiming compensation under this section shall make
available to the board of viewers or court, and the board of
viewers or court shall, upon terms and conditions as will
preserve confidentiality, make available to the acquiring
agency the State tax returns of the business for audit for
confidential use solely for the purpose of determining the
amount of compensation under this section.
(2) Nothing in this section affects any right a party
may otherwise have to discovery or to require the production
of documents, papers, books and accounts.
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Goodwill." The benefits that accrue to a business as a
20250SB0225PN0377 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.