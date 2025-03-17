Cabling Solutions Group Expands to El Paso, Strengthening Infrastructure for Local Businesses

Fiber Optic Cabling Cabling Solutions Group Brian Pessin - President of Cabling Solutions Group

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabling Solutions Group , a trusted leader in structured cabling and network infrastructure, is proud to announce its expansion into El Paso, Texas.With a proven track record of delivering high-quality cabling solutions in Tucson and Phoenix , the company is now bringing its expertise to businesses in the El Paso area, ensuring they have the connectivity and support they need to thrive.As companies increasingly rely on fast, secure, and scalable networks, Cabling Solutions Group’s presence in El Paso will provide businesses with industry-leading services, including fiber optic installation, wireless networking, security camera systems, and advanced audio/visual solutions.The expansion marks another step in the company’s long-term vision of offering comprehensive infrastructure solutions to businesses of all sizes across the Southwest.“El Paso is a rapidly growing market with a strong business community, and we’re excited to bring our experience and dedication to this flourishing city,” said Brian Pessin, Owner of Cabling Solutions Group.“We understand how critical reliable infrastructure is in today’s digital landscape, and our goal is to provide premium cabling solutions that support business growth and efficiency.”Cabling Solutions Group is committed not only to enhancing business technology but also to fostering local economic development. As part of its expansion, the company is actively hiring in the El Paso area, creating job opportunities and investing in the local workforce.“Our team is looking forward to integrating into the El Paso community and working closely with local businesses to meet their infrastructure needs,” said Brandon Madore, Director of Operations.“We’ve built our reputation on quality service and customer satisfaction, and we’re eager to extend that commitment here in El Paso.”With this expansion, businesses in El Paso now have access to a trusted partner for structured cabling and network solutions designed to improve efficiency, security, and scalability. Visit Cabling Solutions Group El Paso for more information about the company and its services in El Paso.

