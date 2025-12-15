Saguaro Solar, Roofing, & Electric Installs 4 Tesla EV Chargers at Aloft Tempe Hotel

Installation complete for four new Tesla EV chargers at Aloft Tempe. New Tesla EV charger recently installed by Saguaro Solar at Aloft Tempe Hotel

New Charging Stations Improve Guest Experience and Support Sustainability in Tempe

Our goal is to make EV charging safe and accessible for hotels, businesses, and homes alike.” — Noe Quijada

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saguaro Solar Electric , a leading Arizona-based provider of electrical, roofing, and solar solutions, has completed the installation of four Tesla electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Aloft Tempe Hotel.The project enhances guest convenience, promotes sustainable travel, and positions the hotel as an eco-conscious, forward-thinking destination.As electric vehicle adoption rises in Arizona, travelers increasingly expect on-site charging at hotels. Recognizing this trend, Aloft Tempe partnered with Saguaro Solar to create a seamless, reliable charging experience for guests.The project began with a site evaluation and electrical load assessment, ensuring the hotel’s existing electrical systems could safely support the new chargers.Saguaro’s team then handled cabling, conduit installation, and commissioning, coordinating work to avoid disruption to guests.Each Tesla Level 2 charger was tested for safety, performance, and connectivity, and hotel staff received guidance for smooth day-to-day operation."As more travelers switch to electric vehicles, businesses have an opportunity to meet this growing demand while supporting sustainability," said Doug Vernon, co-owner of Saguaro Solar. "We’re proud to help Aloft Tempe provide reliable Tesla charging for their guests, designed to accommodate future growth in EV adoption."The installation benefits both guests and the community. Overnight charging allows travelers to recharge their vehicles conveniently, while the expanded infrastructure supports Tempe’s clean-energy initiatives and encourages more sustainable transportation."This project demonstrates how careful planning and quality installation can enhance the guest experience," added Noe Quijada, co-owner of Saguaro Solar. "Our goal is to make EV charging safe and accessible for hotels, businesses, and homes alike."Saguaro Solar designed the installation with future scalability in mind, ensuring additional chargers can be added as EV use continues to grow.This forward-looking approach allows Aloft Tempe to stay ahead of industry trends and maintain its competitive edge among eco-conscious travelers.About Saguaro Solar Electric:Based in Arizona, Saguaro Solar, Roofing, & Electric provides comprehensive solar, electrical, and roofing services for residential and commercial clients.Their licensed team manages every stage of EV charger installations, from assessment and permitting to wiring and commissioning, delivering safe, code-compliant, and future-ready solutions.For more information or to schedule an EV charging consultation, visit https://saguarosolar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.