Done Rite Services Partners With PCOA To Install Three Free HVAC Systems to Tucson Seniors This Thanksgiving Season

Done Rite Services believes in giving back. By installing three HVAC systems to those in need at no cost, they set an example for everyone this Thanksgiving.

Reliable heating and cooling shouldn’t be a luxury; it’s a basic need, especially for seniors who are most vulnerable in Arizona’s climate.” — Dana McGaheran

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Done Rite Services Partners With PCOA To Provide Three Free HVAC Systems to TucsonSeniors This Thanksgiving Season.We are serving Tucson by serving others.TUCSON, Ariz. — Done Rite Services, Tucson’s HVAC, plumbing and electrical experts , is giving back to the community in a big way this November.In partnership with the Pima Council on Aging (PCOA), the company is donating three complete HVAC systems, including equipment, labor, and installation, to local senior residents in need of safe and reliable heating and cooling.The initiative, part of Done Rite Services’ ongoing community commitment , aims to support vulnerable seniors facing health and safety risks due to extreme desert temperatures. Selected recipients were identified through PCOA’s assistance programs, which connect local residents with essential resources during times of hardship.“Reliable heating and cooling shouldn’t be a luxury; it’s a basic need, especially for seniors who are most vulnerable in Arizona’s climate,” said Dana McGaheran, Media Manager for Done Rite Services. “Our team is committed to serving Tucson by serving others, and this partnership allows us to provide comfort, dignity and peace of mind to neighbors who need it most.”This year is Done Rite Services’ first year of donating full HVAC systems, reinforcing the company’s continued mission to serve the Tucson community beyond traditional service calls. Air conditioning installations in the Tucson homes are currently underway throughout the month of November, with completion expected before the Thanksgiving holiday.PCOA and Done Rite Services expect this partnership to continue into future seasons as needs grow within the senior community.About Done Rite Services: Done Rite Services is Tucson’s trusted local expert in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, providing reliable residential and commercial solutions across Southern Arizona. The team is committed to community support, customer care, and doing what’s right, one service call at a time.About Pima Council on Aging (PCOA): PCOA is Tucson’s leading nonprofit organization supporting older adults and their families through advocacy, services, safety programs, and life resources. Learn more at pcoa.org.Media Contact:Dana McGaheran, Media ManagerDone Rite Services📧 Dana.m@doneritesvcs.com520-369-3966

