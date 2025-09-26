LADU Launches New Assistance Program to Legalize Unpermitted ADUs Across Los Angeles

LADU Offers Comprehensive ADU Design, Permit, and Build Assistance LADU - ADU Company in Los Angeles Los Angeles ADU from LADU

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LADU, Los Angeles’s leading full-service ADU design-build firm , today announces the launch of a specialized Assistance Program designed to help Los Angeles homeowners seamlessly legalize unpermitted ADUs This new offering streamlines the complex permitting process, from initial evaluation to Certificate of Occupancy, helping homeowners avoid fines, resolve violations, and unlock the full benefits of their unpermitted ADU.“At LADU, we recognize that many homeowners unknowingly live with unpermitted ADUs due to confusing regulations and cumbersome paperwork,” said Babak Mortazavi, Founder and CEO of LADU.“Our new Assistance Program consolidates every critical step, from site visit to permit submission, plan-check revisions, and inspection coordination, into one turnkey solution that guarantees compliance, convenience, and peace of mind.”LADU’s Assistance Program builds on its proven process, offering:Free Site Visit & Evaluation: Licensed engineers inspect the property, assess code compliance, and map remediation needs using the California ADU legalization checklist.Full-Service Documentation & Submission: LADU prepares all necessary architectural and engineering documents, then submits the permit application on behalf of the homeowner.Active Application Management: From tracking plan-check reviews and handling revision requests to coordinating with LADBS, LADU actively manages every step toward permit approval.Construction Oversight (If Needed): Should remediation require construction, such as electrical, plumbing, structural, or fire-safety upgrades, LADU can connect clients with a trusted licensed contractor partner to complete the necessary work.Final Inspection & Certificate of Occupancy: LADU ensures the building inspection is successfully passed and that the homeowner receives the certificate, effectively legalizing the ADU.“Our team is driven by making the legalization of unpermitted ADUs as painless and efficient as possible,” stated Mortazavi.“We’ve optimized our workflow to reduce the typical permitting timeline. Homeowners can expect legal compliance weeks, if not months, faster. And we handle all communications with city departments, eliminating stress and guesswork.”Legalizing an unpermitted ADU not only helps homeowners avoid thousands in potential fines and penalties, but it also ensures compliance with California’s ADU laws, enhances safety, increases property value, and opens opportunities for rental income With the Assistance Program, LADU brings its architect-led, code-savvy, design-build approach to existing ADUs that need legalization.

