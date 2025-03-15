Short Films Featuring Music To Open 14TH Annual AmDocs

14th Annual American Documentary And Animation Film Festival

An uplifting set of films to kick-off the largest documentary and animation film festival on the West Coast, March 27-31

These films embody the spirit of innovation and the relentless creativity of filmmakers” — Ted Grouya

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) is proud to announce a lineup of captivating shorts and live musical performances to headline Opening Night on March 27, 2025, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. This year’s event is presented by the Supple Foundation, a supporter of cultural arts programs, events, and scholarships throughout the Greater Palm Springs area.The 14th Annual AmDocs, running from March 27-31, will showcase over 230 films from around the world, celebrating the best in documentary and animation filmmaking.Opening Night will feature a diverse selection of short and animated films, including "Etherea", "Dale", "Boil that Cabbage Down", and "Ten Times Better". These works will be paired with live performances by the Palm Springs Mariachi Band, Bella Sheehan, Dale Hikawa, Candace Williamson, and world-renowned concert pianist Svetlana Smolina.“These films embody the spirit of innovation and the relentless creativity of filmmakers,” said Ted Grouya, Director of AmDocs. “They offer an intimate glimpse into the lives of artists as they work to perfect their craft, whether performing on stage or immersing themselves in cultures that may otherwise remain distant. I’m confident our audience will connect deeply with these films and leave wanting more.”As an Academy Award-qualifying event, AmDocs offers its winners in the Documentary Short and Animated Short categories eligibility for Oscarconsideration. The 2024 Short Documentary winner, "The Only Girl in the Orchestra", premiered at AmDocs 2024, while the 2024 Feature Documentary nominee "Porcelain War" will screen on Friday, March 28.In addition to the inspiring Opening Night films, the festival will showcase a variety of thought-provoking works, including:"Any Problem Is No Problem" (Closing Night, March 31), a gripping story of young entrepreneurs navigating the path to start-up success."The Conspiracists", follows a January 6th insurrectionist and a filmmaker on a cross-country journey."Her Shark Story", which chronicles an Ecuadorian environmentalist’s battle to protect the Galapagos Islands." No Other Land", a powerful look at activists fighting for justice (2024 OscarWinner).AmDocs 2025 marks the festival’s 14th consecutive year and has attracted acclaimed filmmakers and artists, including Oscar-winners Oliver Stone (Platoon, Born on the 4th of July), Michael Moore (Bowling for Columbine), and the late John G. Avildsen (Rocky, The Karate Kid), as well as icons such as Peter Bogdanovich, Dionne Warwick, Phil Keoghan, Shia LaBeouf, Haskell Wexler, George Takei, Sacheen Littlefeather, and Pierce Brosnan.The festival also highlights exceptional animated works from across the globe, in addition to its compelling music video competition, featuring live performances by ONIKHO & Angela Hsieh.On Monday, March 31, a special conversation will take place with renowned journalist Soledad O'Brien and former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, focusing on the evolving role of women in society today.AmDocs is also proud to announce a media partnership with KESQ, the ABC affiliate in the Palm Springs area, for the 2025 event. This collaboration will feature KESQ’s talented team and showcase some of their top stories. Additionally, the festival expands its local news coverage with a feature from NBC Palm Springs’ Olivia Sandusky, who directed a two-part series on the Salton Sea, along with "Tribes of the Coachella Valley: Culture, Tradition, Resilience".“We’re thrilled to partner with KESQ and NBC Palm Springs, whose journalistic storytelling continues to earn recognition and accolades,” Grouya said. “These partnerships allow us to present local stories that deeply resonate with our community.”“Documentaries and news share a common goal—using truth to enrich and empower our communities. We’re honored to be a part of AmDocs 2025, a festival that Teddy Grouya and his team have built into a world-class event,” said Jerry Upham, General Manager at KESQ.AmDocs continues to engage with filmmakers, members of the Director's Guild of America, and the Academy Awardscommunity.Festival passes and tickets are now available at https://filmfreeway.com/AmericanDocumentaryFilmFestivalandFilmFund/tickets . For a full schedule and film synopses, visit www.amdocfilmfest.com For press inquiries, contact Ted Grouya at ted@amdocfilmfest.com or Leighton Ginn at +1 (760) 219-3098.Follow us on social media:Instagram: @amdocfilmfestX: @amdocfilmfestFacebook: @AmDocsFilmFestival

