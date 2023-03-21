American Documentary And Animation Film Festival's Upcoming Highlights

The 12th Annual Edition Of The American Documentary And Animation Film Festival

Just a few of the incredible highlights for the 12th Annual American Documentary And Animation Film Festival taking place March 30-April 3 in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 22, 2023AmDocs 2023 is fast approaching! Whether you have purchased your passes yet or not, we want to encourage you to visit out our website and browse the related programs with screenings starting from 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 through 7 p.m. on Monday, April 3- all events will be at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs, California.There are over 200 films, ranging from animated works to a vast array of documentary premieres and even an Oscar-winning retrospective as well as two very special filmmaker workshops showcasing world-renowned animator Bill Plympton and filmmaker Jeff Gibbs.A few of the highlights include outstanding films about music where the featured stars will accompany on stage and perform after their respective films, including:"Killing Me Softly With His Songs", USA, 107mins., Friday, March 31, 7:00 p.m. (featuring famous songwriter, Charles Fox, who will play some of his iconic hits after the screening);"TWO: The Story Of Roman & Nyro", USA, 71min., Saturday, April 1, 2:00 p.m. (featuring famous performer and songwriter, Desmond Child);"Left Alone Rhapsody", USA, 100min. Saturday, April 1, 7:00 p.m. (concert pianist John Bayless to perform)On Sunday, April 2, 7:00 p.m., we will feature a retrospective screening of the multiple award-winning film, "Bowling For Columbine", with a rare simulcast discussion with director Michael Moore after the film.Tickets are still available for our special Opening Night event, Thursday, March 30, 6:30 p.m., $25, all other screenings are just $10.Go to our website: https://www.amdocfilmfest.com/ for more details and tickets.Come and be engaged and entertained at AmDocs 2023. See you at the movies!

Killing Me Softly With His Songs