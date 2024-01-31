TWO-TIME OSCAR® WINNER SEAN PENN WILL OPEN AMDOCS 2024

Sean Penn to receive highest accolade at AmDocs 2024

The “Milk” and “Mystic River” star will screen his new doc “Superpower,” at the largest documentary and animation film festival on the West Coast March 21-25.

Sean Penn, one of the greatest actor-auteurs of his generation and committed humanitarian, not only headlines our festival this year but is also being honored with the Seeing The Bigger Picture award” — Ted Grouya