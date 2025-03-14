Weekly Traffic Update: March 14, 2025

Traffic pattern change for Iowa St. – 23rd St. to Irving Hill Rd. project

Beginning Monday, March 17, City contractors will adjust the temporary traffic control on Iowa St. for the next phase of construction for the Iowa St. – 23rd St. to Irving Hill Rd. project. By the end of the week, Iowa St. will be reduced to one lane of traffic for each direction and will remain in this configuration through the Fall.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as delays are expected.

Jayhawk Watershed project construction to begin March 24

Construction for the Jayhawk Watershed project will begin on Monday, March 24. City contractors will start by removing street parking and reducing southbound Tennessee St. to one lane of traffic between 6th St. and 7th St.

As work on the project progresses into April, the project team plans to expand the Tennessee lane drop further south toward 9th St. and then reduce eastbound 6th St. to one lane at Tennessee St.

A full closure of Tennessee St. is planned for late April with work starting on 9th St. and Mississippi St. in early May.

The City anticipates the construction of the Jayhawk Watershed project to last through the end of 2026, with multiple phases in the area. This phased schedule may change pending weather or other delays.

14th St. to close between Tennessee St. and Kentucky St.

Beginning Tuesday, March 18, City contractors will fully close W 14th St. between Tennessee St. and Kentucky St. to complete a sanitary sewer repair project.

The City anticipates this closure to end March 28, pending weather or other delays.

Southbound Naismith Dr. to close from 20th St. to 21st St.

Beginning Thursday, March 20, City contractors will close southbound Naismith Dr. from 20th St. to 21st St. to remove trees in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end March 21, pending weather or other delays.

Lane Closure on 6th St For Evergy Pole Replacement

Beginning Tuesday, March 18, contractors with Evergy will close the outside westbound lane on 6th St. between Frontier Rd. and Sierra Dr. for pole replacements and maintenance.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by Friday, March 21, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org