Statement by Councilmember Andrew Friedson on County Executive’s Proposed Property Tax Increase

MARYLAND, March 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 14, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson released the following statement on the County Executive’s proposed property tax increase in the Fiscal Year 2026 Recommended Operating Budget:

“Throughout my time on the County Council, including last year as Council President, I’ve focused on making Montgomery County more affordable for families.

“Right now, too many residents are struggling to keep up with rising costs. Our region and state face unprecedented fiscal instability, even before Elon Musk and the Trump administration’s newest assault on federal workers who make up such a large share of our local economy.

“Over the last seven years, Montgomery County families have been regularly hit with higher tax bills and have seen their property tax assessments increase by approximately 29 to 40 percent. The County is already generating more revenue from County taxpayers -- it's our responsibility to fund schools, public safety, transportation, parks, and libraries, without adding additional housing costs on residents.

“I’ve consistently voted against property tax increases -- when the County Executive proposed them in the early days of COVID-19 and again in 2023, as well as multiple times in between. I will once again oppose raising the tax burden on Montgomery County families. I believe our future is brighter if we keep affordability for our families at the forefront of our decisions: by reducing housing costs, doubling down on economic growth to fund our community’s priorities, and by being more effective and efficient with the tax dollars we already have.”

# # #