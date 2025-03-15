Road Closure - VT RT 108 Cambridge

State of Vermont

VT Route 108 in the area of Campground Dr in Cambridge will be shut down due to an ongoing incident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

