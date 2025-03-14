Superintendent Degenfelder Launches Tour of Excellence To Celebrate Wyoming Teachers

State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder embarked on her 2025 Tour of Excellence to celebrate schools across the state that utilize innovative strategies to improve student achievement and educator satisfaction. Recipients were chosen through a statewide public nomination process. Inaugural stops on the tour this week included Wagonwheel Elementary in Gillette, Riverton Middle School, and Lander Valley High School, with more to come.

“The Tour of Excellence is all about celebrating our standout teachers and schools and the exceptional work they are doing. These are the schools that aren’t afraid to take risks and try new things if it is what is best for students, and they should be recognized,” said Degenfelder. “It also gives us the opportunity to learn from what those educators and administrators are doing so we can work to replicate it across the state.”

Wagonwheel Elementary School was recently named a 2024 National ESEA Distinguished School and is focused on student engagement. Wagonwheel meets 90 minutes a week for PLC planning, holds monthly community and family nights, and engages with parents for direction on how they want school funds to be spent. Wagonwheel has a built-from-within culture where they consistently celebrate educators and students.

Programs at Riverton Middle School like Spartan Academy provide a structured environment for at-risk students, improving attendance and academic performance, while FLEX courses offer advanced students opportunities for accelerated learning. Spiral Science rotates students through different science disciplines over three years, allowing teachers to specialize and build strong student relationships. Additionally, rotating core classes enhances the PLC process and student engagement. These programs have led to a near 20% increase in WY-TOPP results in English Language Arts for all three grade levels and over 20% in math in grades 6 and 8.

“We are thankful for the talented staff at RMS for creatively supporting unique learning opportunities for our students,” said Principal Aziz Waheed.

Lander Valley High School distinguishes itself through its exceptional Special Education, Career and Technical Education (CTE), and personalized learning programs. A notable achievement is the school’s successful partnership with DVR and ABLE, which has led to a significant increase in students obtaining driver’s permits. Additionally, Lander Valley High School is proudly home to Morgan Hahn, the 2025 Wyoming Teacher of the Year.

The Tour of Excellence will continue this spring with stops at Horizon Junior and Senior High School in Evanston, Cody High School, Anderson Elementary in Cheyenne, and Little Snake River School in Baggs.