SR 81 Reopens, Connecting Unicoi and Washington Counties for the First Time Since Hurricane Helene

Progress continues to be made on rebuilding Tennessee’s roads and bridges after Hurricane Helene. On Friday, March 14, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced the reopening of State Route 81 in Washington and Unicoi Counties.

Over the last few months, a 1.1-mile section of State Route 81 has been reconstructed. Repairs included guardrail installation, grade work and construction of rock buttresses, and final surface paving.

The reconnection of State Route 81 between Washington and Unicoi Counties will eliminate a detour that added an hour of extra driving for more than 5,400 vehicles daily.

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated interstates and state routes in East Tennessee. Of the 49 sections of state/local routes initially closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, 43 of those have now reopened.

Motorists are advised to use caution on this roadway as maintenance work continues, and workers may be present. Baker’s Construction Services, Inc., is the contractor for this project.

For more information on Hurricane Helene Recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane-helene-recovery.html.