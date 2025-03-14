City Council Declares Boston a Sanctuary City for Transgender and LGBTQIA2s+ Residents

The Council adopted a resolution declaring Boston a sanctuary city for transgender individuals and all members of the LGBTQIA2s+ community. The resolution passed, securing a 12-1 vote.

The move reinforces Boston’s commitment to being a safe and welcoming city for all, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. As home to the largest LGBTQIA2s+ population in Massachusetts and the 10th largest in the United States, Boston continues to lead the way in advocating for the rights of its diverse residents.

The city’s rich history with the LGBTQIA2s+ community is rooted in both resilience and progress. Boston was the birthplace of the internationally recognized Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the lives of Black transgender women such as Rita Hester, Monique Thomas, and Chanelle Pickett, whose tragic deaths sparked a movement to raise awareness about the disproportionate violence faced by transgender individuals, particularly transgender people of color.

In light of ongoing attacks on LGBTQIA2s+ rights across the country, this resolution comes as a vital statement of defiance against policies that undermine access to essential gender-affirming health care, reproductive services, HIV prevention, and other protections. Since January 2025, various executive orders have posed significant public health risks to LGBTQIA2s+ individuals, threatening their well-being and access to care.

By declaring itself a sanctuary city for transgender individuals and the broader LGBTQIA2s+ community, Boston reaffirms its belief that all people, regardless of their identity, deserve safety, respect, and the full enjoyment of their human rights.

The City of Boston has officially declared itself a Sanctuary City for members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, with a specific commitment to protecting transgender and gender-diverse individuals. Taxpayer-funded agencies will not comply with federal efforts to strip resources that safeguard their rights. Boston will not cooperate with federal or state policies that harm transgender and gender-diverse people and remains dedicated to ensuring their access to healthcare, housing, education, and employment without fear of discrimination.