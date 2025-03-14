Submit Release
VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster Barracks - Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1007608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh                            

STATION: BCI B-East, Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 14, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Jorge Romo (DOB: 10/24/1972)                                           

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In November 2024, detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation were made aware of allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by Jorge Romo (52) of Marlboro, VT. As a result of the investigation, Romo was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13 and two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Romo was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 03/17/2025 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 12:30 PM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO 

BAIL: $50,000 appearance bond

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05346

802-722-4600 (w)

802-722-4691 (f)

Michael.studin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

