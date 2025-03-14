VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster Barracks - Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1007608
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: BCI B-East, Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 14, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)
ACCUSED: Jorge Romo (DOB: 10/24/1972)
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In November 2024, detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation were made aware of allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct by Jorge Romo (52) of Marlboro, VT. As a result of the investigation, Romo was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under 13 and two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. Romo was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 03/17/2025 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: $50,000 appearance bond
MUG SHOT: YES
Detective Lieutenant Michael Studin
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, Vermont 05346
802-722-4600 (w)
802-722-4691 (f)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.