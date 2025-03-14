MPD Seeking Suspects in Northwest Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a burglary in Northwest.
On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 4:24 a.m., Third District officers responded to an establishment in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a burglary. The suspects forced entry into the establishment and took property before fleeing the scene.
The suspects were captured by surveillance video and can be seen in the video below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25036125
###
