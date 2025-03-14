MPD Arrests Suspect in North Capitol Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing and vehicle theft offense.

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at approximately 10:43 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest, for a report of a stabbing. The victim and two suspects were inside of a vehicle, when one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim and stabbing suspect exited the vehicle, and the second suspect stole the vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The stolen vehicle was later recovered.

On March 13, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 37-year-old Terrence Stanley of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Knife), Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto), and Fugitive From Justice.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25035048

