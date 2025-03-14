Arrest Made in Southeast Shooting; MPD Continues Search for Two Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect and continues to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying two additional suspects in a Southeast shooting.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Half Street, Southwest. When they arrived, they found an adult female with non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the US Marshals Service notified MPD detectives that 19-year-old Onterrio Wilkinson, of Landover, MD, was arrested in Maryland pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. As a result of the detectives investigation, Wilkinson was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (gun), Endangerment with a Firearm, and Destruction of Property.

The two outstanding suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24150600

###