Arrest Made in Southeast Shooting; MPD Continues Search for Two Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect and continues to ask for the community’s assistance in identifying two additional suspects in a Southeast shooting.
On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Half Street, Southwest. When they arrived, they found an adult female with non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
On Friday, March 14, 2025, the US Marshals Service notified MPD detectives that 19-year-old Onterrio Wilkinson, of Landover, MD, was arrested in Maryland pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. As a result of the detectives investigation, Wilkinson was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (gun), Endangerment with a Firearm, and Destruction of Property.
The two outstanding suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24150600
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.