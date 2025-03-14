Cheer Athletics Dominates At NCA All Star Nationals 2025

15 Locations Secure 23 National Titles, Showcasing Unmatched Excellence in All-Star Cheer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheer Athletics once again proved its dominance at NCA All-Star Nationals 2025, held in Dallas, Texas, the weekend of March 1st. With representation from 15 of their locations—Austin, Charlotte, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Emerald Coast, Fort Worth, Frisco, Omaha, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Plano, Rochester, Rockwall, and St. Louis—Cheer Athletics delivered standout performances across multiple divisions, earning top placements in one of the most prestigious competitions in the sport.The results highlight Cheer Athletics’ continued legacy of excellence:23 NCA National Champion titles47 teams in the Winner’s Circle70 teams placing in the Top 5114 teams finishing in the Top 10Competing at NCA All-Star Nationals is a career-defining moment for many all-star cheerleaders, and Cheer Athletics teams rose to the challenge with unmatched skill, energy, and execution.Jody Melton, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Cheer Athletics, praised the dedication and performance of all athletes and teams:“It’s amazing to see the success of our locations and their achievements at NCA. The level of talent, determination, and teamwork displayed is always inspiring. Our athletes and coaches have worked tirelessly all season, and seeing them thrive at this level is an incredible testament to their passion and commitment.”With NCA All-Star Nationals 2025 in the books, the focus now shifts to the next big challenge. Cheer Athletics teams are preparing for the 2025 Cheerleading Worlds and The Summit, set to take place between April and May, where they will compete against the best teams from around the globe.For those who missed the action, full event coverage and replays of NCA All-Star Nationals can be viewed on Varsity TV: Varsity TV – NCA Nationals.About Cheer AthleticsFounded in 1994, Cheer Athletics is one of the largest and most successful all-star cheerleading programs in the world, with a reputation for producing championship-winning teams. With a strong focus on athleticism, teamwork, and personal growth, Cheer Athletics continues to shape the future of competitive cheerleading.For more information on Cheer Athletics, upcoming events, and competition results, visit cheerathletics.com.

