UNITAR Co-Sponsors Special Commemoration of International Women’s Day 2025

13 March 2025, Geneva Switzerland - UNITAR co-sponsored a special commemoration of International Women’s Day on Friday 7th of March, an event organized by the United Nations Office at Geneva, the EU Delegation, and UN Women at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

This year’s event was particularly significant as it marked the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPfA), a transformative framework that has been instrumental in advancing women’s rights globally.

The theme for the 2025 commemoration, "For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," underscored the urgent need for concrete action to ensure equal rights, power, and opportunities for all women and girls. Central to this vision is the empowerment of youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls, who are increasingly seen as catalysts for meaningful and lasting societal change.