Above Normal Runoff Expected for Most of Southern Saskatchewan

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) released the Spring Runoff Report for 2025.

A normal to above normal runoff is forecast for most of central and southern Saskatchewan due to an above normal snowpack.

Runoff across most of the north and parts of the southeast is expected to be below normal due to dry fall conditions and a below normal snowpack in these areas.

Most major water reservoirs in southern Saskatchewan are at or above normal levels for this time of year and are expected to be near normal levels following the spring runoff.

"Over the winter, we have seen moisture conditions improve in parts of the province with higher than forecasted snowpack particularly across the south-central area of the province," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Daryl Harrison said. "This, combined with overwinter operating plans at reservoirs designed to retain water supplies, means water supply conditions have improved over last year."

Snowfall throughout the remainder of the spring, and the melt rate, can significantly impact spring runoff. Long-range forecasts predict normal precipitation and near normal temperatures across Saskatchewan from March to May.

Runoff has already started across parts of the southwest including the Maple Creek area in the Big Stick Basin, in the Old Wives Basin and in lower portions of the Frenchman River Basin.

WSA will continue to monitor conditions and report on them as they develop.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local ice and water conditions and take precautions as they can change rapidly during the spring melt, leading to weakening ice and rapidly moving water.

To read the full report visit: https://www.wsask.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/2025-P-035-Preliminary-Runoff-Outlook-Report.pdf.

