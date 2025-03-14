$120.6 Million for First Nations And Métis Communities Through 2024-25 Gaming Payments

CANADA, March 14 - Released on March 14, 2025

Saskatchewan's First Nations and Métis organizations will receive an additional $12.5 million, bringing the total to $120.6 million in gaming payments for the 2024-25 fiscal year. This increase is attributed to higher-than-expected profits from Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority casinos, SaskGaming casinos and the PlayNow.com online gaming platform.

"These additional contributions to First Nations and Métis organizations will further empower the economic, social, educational and cultural initiatives in communities throughout Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said.

The Ministry of Government Relations is responsible for distributing the allocated casino gaming profits to the First Nations Trust, Community Development Corporations, and the Clarence Campeau Development Fund, in accordance with the 2002 Gaming Framework Agreement and the Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Corporation Act. Gaming payments related to the Gold Horse Casino have been held in trust until urban reserve status is established and a community development corporation is created, as required under the Gaming Framework Agreement.

In the 2024-25 Provincial Budget, the Government of Saskatchewan budgeted $255.2 million in targeted funding for First Nations and Métis organizations, programs and supports. For more information on this fiscal year's investment in First Nations and Métis communities, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

