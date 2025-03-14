Investor Alert: Suspected Crypto Scam Uses Premier Moe's Image and Fake News Article to Target Saskatchewan People

CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 14, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning Saskatchewan people of an impersonation scam on social media using fake news articles claiming that Premier Scott Moe is endorsing the cryptocurrency trading platforms CanCap and BitCan.

CanCap and BitCan are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

Note that this platform should not be confused with CanCap Group, a privately-owned Canadian financial services company.

If you have invested with CanCap or BitCan, or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

-30-

For more information, contact: