Maryland State Police Investigating Inmate Death At State Prison

March 14, 2025

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Washington County.

The inmate is identified as Lawrence Antonio Borom, 21. Borom was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Police have identified a suspect, who is also an inmate. At approximately 7:30 p.m. yesterday, March 13, 2025, investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) contacted the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit regarding an inmate death. The preliminary investigation indicates correctional officers found Borom lying on the floor with apparent head injuries.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians and DPSCS IID investigators.

The investigation continues.

