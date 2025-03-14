Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,790 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Inmate Death At State Prison

Maryland State Police News Release

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Roxbury Correctional Institution in Washington County.

The inmate is identified as Lawrence Antonio Borom, 21. Borom was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Police have identified a suspect, who is also an inmate. At approximately 7:30 p.m. yesterday, March 13, 2025, investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) contacted the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit regarding an inmate death. The preliminary investigation indicates correctional officers found Borom lying on the floor with apparent head injuries.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians and DPSCS IID investigators.

The investigation continues.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Inmate Death At State Prison

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more