Confience Announces Jamey Miller as New Chief Product and Technology Officer

Jamey Miller | Chief Product & Technology Officer at Confience

Confience, a leading innovator in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) space, appoints Jamey Miller as new Chief Product and Technology Officer.

We are excited to welcome Jamey as Confience’s new Chief Product and Technology Officer. His expertise, innovative thinking, and proven leadership will propel Confience eLIMS market impact forward.” — Patrick Quinlan | CEO | Confience

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confience , a leading innovator in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) space, is excited to announce the appointment of Jamey Miller as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer.Mr. Miller brings a wealth of industry expertise and leadership experience. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership roles in Engineering, Product Management, Professional Services, and Operations. His start-up and enterprise experience have given him a well-rounded perspective on scaling technology organizations, driving innovation and fostering collaboration across teams.“We are excited to welcome Jamey as Confience’s new Chief Product and Technology Officer. His technical expertise, innovative thinking, and proven leadership will propel Confience eLIMS market impact forward.” said Patrick Quinlan, CEO of Confience. “He is passionate about building great products, solving complex problems and delivering real value to our customers.”In this role, Mr. Miller will lead the entire product development lifecycle, from discovery and development to launch and commercialization, by guiding cross-functional teams across product management, engineering, and security. He will lead innovation, steer Confience’s strategic vision, shape long-term product goals, and ensure successful product launches that deliver customer value.“I am thrilled to join Confience and lead our talented teams in developing innovative products that not only address our customers' challenges within the LIMS space but also position Confience as a trusted partner," said Jamey Miller. “I look forward to strengthening and expanding our customer partnerships to deliver impactful and practical solutions."About ConfienceBacked by STG 's continued financial support, Confience emerged from the union of three dedicated teams with decades of LIMS expertise: Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Quality Systems International, and Computing Solutions, Inc.Driven by the mission to provide automated lab management and data on which their customers can act to build trusted products and a thriving planet, Confience offers LIMS solutions that empower laboratory and quality managers to accurately gather, analyze, and report data, work efficiently and intuitively, meet compliance goals, and exceed business objectives.To learn more about Confience, please visit https://www.confience.io/. About STGSTG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies.For more information, please visit https://stg.com/.

