‘Vexatious Litigant’ Designation Is Inappropriate Based on Single Relitigation Attempt—C.A.

A man who was declared to be vexatious litigant based on “repeatedly” attempting to relitigate a matter that had been decided has been relieved of that designation by the Third District Court of Appeal in an opinion that says that the filing of motions after a judgment was entered but before it became final don’t count and that bringing a single duplicative lawsuit later is not enough to satisfy the statute.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.