Court blocks California law on children's online safety

A federal judge said California cannot enforce a state law meant to shield children from online content that could harm them mentally or physically.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.