Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields Two Arrests

COLLEGEDALE – An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Collegedale Police Department, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Office of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp has led to the arrest of two individuals.

On March 13th, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Collegedale area, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result, two men were arrested, charged and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Alvaz Kaukab (DOB 12/21/1992), Chattanooga: one count of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Possession of Schedule 1 with Intent. Bond: $5,000.

Justin Long (DOB 7/6/1998), Chatsworth, Georgia: two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Patronizing Prostitution. Bond: $7,000.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking was present to offer services.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

