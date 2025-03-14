ONLC Secures Elite Microsoft Training Service Provider Status

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America including 10 in New England.

Managed TSP Recognition Strengthens AI and Data Training Leadership

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training continues its elite partnership with Microsoft, now designated as a Managed Training Service Provider (TSP) under Microsoft's updated partnership framework. ONLC was previously a Managed Gold Training Partner, maintaining its position among the most select training providers in New England and across North America. As a Managed TSP, ONLC continues to provide clients with priority access to Microsoft's most current technical training content, particularly in high-demand areas like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and business intelligence."Our continued recognition as a Managed TSP reflects our consistent position at the forefront of Microsoft's training ecosystem," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. "While the terminology has changed, our status as an elite training provider remains the same, allowing us to maintain our tradition of delivering cutting-edge training solutions, particularly in AI and Business Intelligence, before they become mainstream requirements for organizations."The renewed partnership comes with special recognition for ONLC's excellence in AI and Data specializations, further cementing the company's leadership position in preparing professionals for an increasingly AI-driven workplace. This specialization acknowledgment arrives as organizations throughout New England are actively seeking to develop internal AI capabilities.Microsoft Technical Training AccessWith this enhanced partnership status, ONLC gains privileged access to Microsoft's technical training content development pipeline, ensuring that courses reflect the most current capabilities and best practices. This advantage allows ONLC to prepare curriculum updates that align perfectly with Microsoft's product roadmap and release schedule.AI Training LeadershipONLC's proactive approach to emerging technologies has been a hallmark of its training philosophy. "We've consistently been ahead of the curve on critical technologies," Williamson added. "We launched comprehensive Copilot training months before Microsoft's official curriculum became available. This early-mover advantage has garnered over 20,000 enrollments in our Generative AI and Copilot programs in the past year alone."Williamson also hinted at future developments: "As a Managed TSP, we're now part of some exciting AI Training announcements coming in April. While we can't share details due to confidentiality agreements, we're looking forward to bringing these innovations to our New England clients very soon."New England Regional PresenceONLC Training is proud to offer a robust network of ten conveniently located computer training centers across New England, ensuring that professionals and individuals have easy access to the skills they need to thrive in today's digital landscape.Across Connecticut, we provide three modern training facilities designed to foster productive learning environments. Our Cheshire location, situated in the ConnCentral Commerce Park at 615 West Johnson Avenue, Suite 202, is easily accessible from Waterbury and surrounding areas. In Rocky Hill, our center at 1960 Silas Deane Hwy, 2nd Floor, is conveniently located near Hartford, offering professionals in the capital region a convenient option for skill development. Our Shelton facility at 4 Research Drive, Suite 402, provides a comfortable and well-equipped learning space for those seeking to advance their careers.In the heart of Portland, Maine, our unique training center offers an exceptional learning experience. Located at 254 Commercial Street, Suite 245, in the historic Merrill's Wharf building, this facility combines modern amenities with the charm of Portland's vibrant waterfront district.Throughout Massachusetts, we've strategically positioned three training centers to serve professionals across the Commonwealth. Our Worcester facility at 255 Park Avenue, Suite 1000, provides a central location for those in central Massachusetts. In Danvers, our center at 10 Liberty Street, Suite 200, offers easy access for those north of Boston. And our Woburn location, situated in the bustling TradeCenter at 400 TradeCenter, Suite 5900, is a convenient option for those in the northern suburbs.Our two New Hampshire facilities in Concord and Bedford offer welcoming and supportive learning environments. The Concord center, located in the heart of the city at 4 Bicentennial Square, 2nd Floor, provides a central location for professionals seeking to enhance their skills. In Bedford, our facility at 3 Executive Park Drive, Suite 201, offers a convenient option for those in the southern part of the state.In Warwick, Rhode Island, our state-of-the-art training center at One James P. Murphy Highway, Suite 200, serves the entire Ocean State. This easily accessible location offers individuals and businesses a convenient option for pursuing professional development and staying ahead in today's competitive job market.All our New England locations are committed to delivering high-quality, hands-on training that empowers individuals and businesses to succeed in today's technology-driven world.Organizations seeking to build AI capabilities can access ONLC's complete portfolio of Microsoft technical training courses online or at any of their more than 100 locations across New England and North America. Custom private training options are available for teams requiring tailored learning experiences aligned with specific organizational needs.For information about ONLC's Microsoft technical training programs or to register for upcoming AI and data courses, visit onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across the United States. With a commitment to quality instruction and up-to-date course content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today's rapidly changing technology landscape.

