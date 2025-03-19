Raceway Car Wash Expands Presence in California with Acquisition of Foothill Express Car Wash

Raceway Car Wash | racewaycarwash.com The former Foothill Express Car Wash will be rebranded to Raceway following the acquisition. Reimaging proposal of the new Raceway Car Wash in Fontana, CA

Raceway Car Wash expands in California with the acquisition of Foothill Express Car Wash, its 45th location nationwide and second in Fontana.

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash is pleased to announce the acquisition of Foothill Express Car Wash, located at 16345 Foothill Blvd., Fontana, CA 92335. This acquisition marks Raceway's 45th location nationwide and the 12th in California, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing exceptional car wash services across the region.

Foothill Express Car Wash, established in 2018, is a state-of-the-art facility featuring a 120-foot express tunnel and 25 vacuum stations, designed to accommodate the needs of busy guests seeking efficient and high-quality car wash services.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of Foothill Express Car Wash in Fontana, CA, as part of our ongoing commitment to expanding Raceway Car Wash’s presence in the region," said Andrew Schell, COO and Director of M&A for Raceway Car Wash. "This acquisition underscores our dedication to providing our members with more convenient, high-quality wash locations. We look forward to integrating the Raceway brand and implementing significant upgrades to both the point-of-sale systems and wash equipment, ensuring that our guests continue to receive the best car wash experience possible. Additionally, we will be investing in comprehensive training for our team members to uphold the exceptional service and quality that our guests expect from Raceway."

With this latest addition, Raceway Car Wash is excited to offer guests a second location in the Fontana area. This new acquisition will nicely complement the company's well-established store located at 7460 Cherry Ave, Fontana, CA 92336, further enhancing convenience and accessibility for local guests.

Raceway Car Wash operates locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas, with plans for continued expansion. The company is dedicated to delivering fast, friendly, and exceptional service to its guests, every time.

For more information about Raceway Car Wash and its services, please visit https://racewaycarwash.com. For more information regarding expansion opportunities, contact Andrew Schell (aschell@racewaycarwash.com).

About Raceway Car Wash

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Raceway Car Wash is a privately held company with car wash locations across the Southwest in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The company washes millions of vehicles every year and is driven to be the leader in the industry. Raceway's mission is to lead the industry in delivering fast, friendly, and exceptional service to guests, every time, by hiring and developing great leaders.

