THE BLACK LIST, COLLECTIVE MOXIE, AND TRILITH STUDIOS ANNOUNCE ‘THE GEORGIA LIST’

10 Projects Selected - Two Writers to Receive Grants

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black List Collective Moxie and Trilith Studios proudly announce the 10 projects and two grant recipients that have been chosen to comprise THE GEORGIA LIST, the acclaimed annual recognition of unproduced projects with ties to the region, that provides increased industry visibility and opportunities for further script development and mentoring. Selected from a broad pool of entries, this year’s list includes one play, five feature screenplays, and four television pilots. From this group, two writers, Kofi A. Oliver and Carrie Schrader, were chosen to receive $7,500 grants to support the development and advancement of their current and future projects.The 10 Projects:● SKIN IN THE GAME by Kofi A. Oliver (Episodic)● PHOENIX by Carrie Schrader (Episodic)● A LOW COUNTRY CRIME STORY by Alex Yarber (Film)● BEYOND THE GROVE by Raymond Boland (Episodic)● EVERYBODY KNOWS by Rangeley Wallace (Film)● MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME by Samah Meghjee (Theatrical)● SIMORGH by Farzin Farzam (Episodic)● THE ASHES by Ryan T. Lipscomb (Film)● THE BREACH by John C. Hoffler Jr. (Film)● THE DEPOSITIONIST by John Webb (Film)For More Project Information and Recipient Background - https://docs.google.com/document/d/158e3QvkS28nx-FjPq-v3kfT0-gKJ-XiP52Ef8jkXtXE/edit?tab=t.0 Launched in 2022 by acclaimed storytelling platform The Black List, noted consultancy championing inclusive storytelling Collective Moxie, and North America’s largest purpose-built production facility Trilith Studios, THE GEORGIA LIST program supporting partners include 3 Arts Entertainment, CAT5, Content Talent South, and the Alliance Theater. Together these organizations review theatrical, film and episodic shortlist selections, to select the ten projects that make the list each year. The Georgia List also provides financial support via grants, this year funded by the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, a long-standing institution in the region striving towards equity and shared prosperity for all ( https://cfgreateratlanta.org GRANT RECIPIENTS:Kofi A. Oliver - A WGA East member with deep roots in Georgia, Kofi has spent the majority of his life in the state, returning to Albany in 2022. His storytelling voice is deeply influenced by Georgia’s rich cultural tapestry. His script Skin In the Game is based on a true story, in Pre-Katarina New Orleans, a successful Black criminal defense attorney wins the first casino license in New Orleans, launching him into an ongoing battle against various criminal elements including the Italian mafia, the biggest gambling magnates in the world, racism, ruthless political rivals, and his own vices. Skin in the Game, is set in New Orleans, and is planned to be filmed in Georgia.Carrie Schrader - A resident of Atlanta for the past decade, Carrie draws from her extensive experience in Georgia’s culture and landscape. Her script Phoenix is inspired by true events, Phoenix is about a woman in the rural, 1970’s south who robs banks disguised as a businessman, but when her cover is blown, her and her train-wreck of a best friend set out on an addiction-fueled race to outrun the law and their own tortured pasts. Phoenix, is set in the 1970s South and is planned to be filmed in Georgia, reflecting Carrie’s commitment to telling authentic, regionally-rooted stories.ABOUT THE BLACK LISTThe Black List is a platform dedicated to identifying and celebrating exceptional storytelling. First established in 2005 as an annual survey of Hollywood's most-liked unproduced screenplays, The Black List has since grown into a comprehensive resource for the film, TV, publishing, and theater worlds, serving thousands of writers, agents, managers, showrunners, producers, financiers, directors, actors, and theater industry professionals.More than 400 scripts from the annual Black List survey have been produced, grossing over $28B in worldwide box offices. Films produced from those Black List scripts have won four Best Picture Oscars and 12 Best Screenplay Oscars since 2007. A Harvard Business school study found that "Black-Listed scripts were twice as likely to be made into films...They also did better at theaters, with movies of the same budget generating 90% more revenue at the box office."In October 2012, The Black List launched a unique online community to cater to the needs of screenwriters, creatives, and industry professionals. Since its inception, it has hosted more than 100,000 scripts and provided more than 130,000 script evaluations. Among the films produced: NAACP Award-nominated MR MALCOLM’S LIST, Independent Spirit Award-nominated THE NOVICE, and Golden Globe-nominated NIGHTINGALE, starring David Oyelowo. The Black List also supports various programs for writers–including mentorships, production funds, and direct financial grants–in collaboration with its sponsors.In September 2024, The Black List announced its expansion into fiction. This launch allowed fiction writers to use blcklst.com to create a free profile that showcases their completed novels regardless of publication status, purchase professional feedback from The Black List’s experienced readers, and submit their manuscripts to various fiction-specific programs. As a longstanding advocate for increasing access and visibility for screenplays in Hollywood, The Black List aims to bring the same clarity and connectivity to the publishing industry, linking it with the film and television industries and writers around the world.More information on The Black List is available at www.blcklst.com . For regular updates, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Letterboxd, and Youtube.ABOUT COLLECTIVE MOXIECollective Moxie is a media strategy and global storytelling firm specializing in storytelling strategy, media consulting, audience engagement, and culturally fluent communications. The company partners with brands, creatives, and organizations—including Sony, Legendary, RIOT Games, Condé Nast, Trilith Studios, and the Motion Picture Association—to develop narratives that are clear, impactful, and strategically aligned with audience behavior and cultural shifts. With a focus on authentic engagement and market-driven insights, Collective Moxie ensures stories resonate with globally diverse audiences, cutting through the noise with relevance and depth. More than a consultancy, the firm serves as a partner in execution, ensuring that stories not only reach the right audiences but forge lasting connections. For more information, visit www.collectivemoxie.com ABOUT TRILITH STUDIOSTrilith Studios is the largest purpose-built movie studio in North America providing the film industry world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology, and bespoke production support. It is home to blockbuster films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame, Black Adam, Zombieland: Double Tap, and The Suicide Squad, live audience TV shows like College Bowl, Family Feud, Judge Steve Harvey and Wild’N’Out, and streaming shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.Set across 700+ acres, Trilith Studios has more than 1.5 million square feet of production facilities, including a first-of-its-kind virtual production stage that offers the highest quality interactive production values in the industry, 34 premium sound stages, construction workshops, costume shops, and access to nearly 1,000 acres of customizable backlot space.A true one-stop-shop for producers, Trilith is home to nearly 60 companies across the ecosystem – from industry specific support like MBS Equipment Company, The Third Floor, and HERC Entertainment Rentals, to lifestyle resources like an onsite hotel, the Trilith Guesthouse, restaurants like ENZO Italian Steakhouse, and a state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot Piedmont Wellness Center.As part of its commitment to advancing production technology and producing high-quality content, the studio holds investment interests in several entertainment and technology companies. It is also home to the Trilith Institute, a nonprofit organization focused on discovering and nurturing the next generation of storytellers, and the Georgia Film Academy, a collaborative initiative with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and independent institutions.For more information, visit: https://www.trilithstudios.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.ABOUT CAT5CAT5 is Alexis Garcia’s action production label launched in May 2024 and backed by Fifth Season. Its first production, A WORKING MAN directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, comes out wide in theaters via Amazon/MGM March 28, 2025. Garcia’s also an Executive Producer on two upcoming 2025 releases he oversaw at Fifth Season: FRIENDSHIP starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd (a24) and NONNAS starring Vince Vaughn (Netflix), both currently dated for May 9. While at Fifth Season, Garcia also oversaw Michael Bay’s AMBULANCE and THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON among many other films. Next up for CAT5 is Gerard McMurray’s THE CARTER - it’s NEW JACK CITY meets THE RAID and will shoot in Georgia Q2 2025.ABOUT 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENTBased in Beverly Hills and with offices in New York and Atlanta, 3 Arts Entertainment is a talent management and television/film production company founded by Erwin Stoff, Howard Klein and Michael Rotenberg in 1991. The mission of advocating for writers, directors and performers, often as their dedicated production partners, has resulted in a singularly successful, consistent pattern of steady client career growth, combined with an uncommonly high development-to-production ratio, for over 30 years.Clients range from personalities like Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen to movie stars like Chris Evans, Rob Pattinson, Patricia Arquette, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kevin Hart and Craig Robinson to TV stars like Mindy Kaling and Debra Messing, among many others. 3 Arts also represents some of the greatest writers and directors in the business, such as Greg Daniels, Mike Judge, Cord Jefferson, and Francis Lawrence.Its television production slate of award-winning hit series spanning streaming, cable and broadcast networks includes It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Man With A Plan, 30 Rock, King of the Hill, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Marlon, Brooklyn Nine Nine, The Mindy Project, Champions, Master of None, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Insecure, American Vandal, and Silicon Valley. 3 Arts has also produced hit films such as The Edge of Tomorrow, American Fiction, Unbroken, Constantine, Devil’s Advocate, I Am Legend, and 13 Hours.More information on 3 Arts Entertainment is available at: https://www.3arts.com ABOUT CONTENT TALENT SOUTHCTS is the national leader in building entertainment ecosystems, designing and launching programs that bolster the creative economy through workforce training, financial incentive advisement, and infrastructure developments. Our team boasts over 175 years of combined experience across entertainment, media production, education and finance. CTS leverages its extensive expertise to deliver exceptional results for both clients locally and nationally.CTS leaders developed the “gold standard” in entertainment workforce training programs, and CTS is the only company in the world with a proprietary workforce training and development system for the entertainment industry.CTS works closely with industry leaders, state governments, and educational partners to further the opportunities available to those working in the creative industries.# # #PRESS CONTACTS:COLLECTIVE MOXIE - Rick Rhoades, RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comTRILITH STUDIOS - Abby McCollum, abby@trilithstudios.comTHE BLACK LIST - Megan Halpern, SVP, Megan@blcklst.com

