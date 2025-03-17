Upland Unified School District Announces Expanded College Access Through U’College Program

Upland Unified expands U’College Academy, letting students earn college credits—up to an associate degree—before high school graduation.

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upland Unified School District (UUSD) is proud to announce an exciting expansion of the Dr. Loren Sanchez U'College Academy program, providing students at Upland High School the opportunity to complete college-level coursework before graduation. This initiative ensures that every student has access to at least one college course, with motivated students able to earn up to two years of college credit—and in some cases, even an associate degree—before they finish high school.

As part of this expansion, U’College Academy at Upland High School now allows students to take Chaffey College courses online during the school day, making higher education more accessible than ever. With this opportunity, students can challenge themselves academically, gain real college experience, and reduce future college costs—all while earning high school credit.

Upland Unified School District is one of the only districts in the region where students can graduate high school having already earned an associate degree. This groundbreaking program provides a significant advantage for students preparing for college and careers in today’s competitive world.

Students and families interested in learning more about U’College are encouraged to visit: U’College Academy.

About Upland Unified School District

Nestled against the foothills of Mt. Baldy, the Upland Unified School District is committed to providing a high-quality education to all students. Upland Unified serves approximately 10,000 students across ten elementary schools, two junior high schools, one continuation high school, and one comprehensive high school. The dedicated teachers and staff of Upland Unified work collaboratively to ensure that each student reaches their full potential and is prepared for success in college and career. Learn more about the Upland Unified School District and its commitment to excellence at https://www.upland.k12.ca.us/.



