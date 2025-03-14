Attorney General Ken Paxton Defends Texas A&M’s Ban on Drag Shows Against Lawsuit from Left-Wing Group

Attorney General Ken Paxton is defending the Texas A&M Board of Regents’ (“Board”) decision to ban drag shows on the college system’s campuses.

Following the decision to ban drag shows, Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council sued to overturn the ban and promote offensive and obscene drag shows. Attorney General Paxton is now representing the Board against the left-wing group.

In the resolution banning drag shows, the Board cited President Trump’s executive order prohibiting federal funds from being used to promote gender ideology and Governor Abbott’s letter directing state agencies to comply with that executive order. It also noted that drag events involving “sexualized, vulgar or lewd conduct” are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the universities.

“Our colleges and universities exist to help students learn and equip them as they take their next steps in life. They are not, and never have been, a place for taxpayer-funded drag shows where men pretending to be women engage in obscene, offensive, and degrading behavior,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans’ tax dollars should not fund or be used for vulgar assaults on our values, which is why I’m defending the Board’s ban on these shows against the frivolous lawsuit launched by left-wing radicals.”