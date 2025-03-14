Experience Alan-1’s Cutting-Edge Arcade Games At Amusement Expo 2025

The control panel from Asteroids Recharged A prototype render of Soda Slam Arcade

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan-1 is excited to announce their participation in Amusement Expo International 2025, taking place in Las Vegas, NV! Find them at booth #1910, where visitors will have the chance to experience the latest arcade innovations—games designed to stand out in any venue and captivate players of all ages.One of the highlights of Alan-1's Amusement Expo showcase is the award-winning Asteroids Recharged . This reimagining of Atari’s legendary rock-smashing classic delivers the most action-packed Asteroids experience yet. Available in Pro, Premium, and Deluxe models, there will be a 2-Player Pro model and two 3-Player Deluxe models ready for attendees to enjoy.Alongside Asteroids Recharged, the recently released Avian Knights will be available to play. This is a modern aerial combat game, where players ride atop majestic birds in an arena battle for dominance. The expo will also feature the next entry in the Atari Recharged series, Missile Command Recharged, offering a fresh take on the beloved classic. While the highly anticipated Super Deluxe model is still in development, we’ll be giving attendees a first look at the 2-player Pro edition of the game.To celebrate the arcade history behind these titles, Alan-1 will showcase each of these modern classics alongside their original inspirations. Players can experience the roots of these games: Asteroids (1979, Atari) for Asteroids Recharged; Joust (1982, Williams) for Avian Knights; and Missile Command (1980, Atari) for Missile Command Recharged.In addition to these iconic titles, Alan-1 is thrilled to introduce Soda Slam !, a brand-new collaboration between DSM Arcade and Alan-1. This fast-paced game delivers the excitement of classic arcade action with a simple but challenging premise: quickly fill soda glasses for customers, earning points for speed and precision while avoiding spills. Built on DSM Arcade’s Perfect Pour gameplay, Soda Slam! features all-new graphics, a specially designed cabinet for family entertainment centers (FECs), and 2-Player support with MLeS integration. Be among the first to experience this fun and engaging title at Amusement Expo!Be the first to play these debut games before they hit the market later this year, only at Amusement Expo 2025 in Las Vegas!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.