Attorney General Jackley Supports President Trump, U.S. Attorney General Bondi’s Fight Against Fentanyl

RELEASE: Friday, March 14, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley supports the efforts of President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to fight the influx of fentanyl into the United States and violent crime.

“Fentanyl is having a devastating impact across our Nation and in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I support the efforts of President Trump and Attorney General Bondi to partner with local and state authorities to combat fentanyl and to stop the flow from the borders.”

Attorney General Jackley was one of seven Attorneys General who attended Friday’s meeting in Washington, D.C. with the President and U.S. Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice. Attorney General Jackley also spoke about how fentanyl has impacted South Dakota, and how South Dakota Legislators took a strong stance to keep the distribution out of the State.

State Department of Health provisional numbers indicate 23 people died in 2024 due to fentanyl. Attorney General Jackley said the amount of fentanyl seized in South Dakota during 2024 totaled 18.2 pounds.

“The amount of fentanyl seized last year was enough to cause the death of every South Dakotan 4 to 5 times over, and Fentanyl abuse continues to increase,” he said. “Local, State, Tribal and Federal partners continue to join forces to protect our communities and our streets.”   

South Dakota Attorney General Statistics:

Fentanyl Seizures Total in Grams

    
 

Total

      

2020

578.631

    

2021

3098.285

    

2022

8568.209

    

2023

4636.901

    

2024

8262.000

    

2025

686.563

    

 

Attorney General Jackley said the Attorney General’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute fentanyl offenders, especially dealers, while also assisting those organizations who help with prevention and treatment efforts.

-30-

