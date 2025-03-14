Attorney General Jackley Supports President Trump, U.S. Attorney General Bondi’s Fight Against Fentanyl

RELEASE: Friday, March 14, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley supports the efforts of President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to fight the influx of fentanyl into the United States and violent crime.

“Fentanyl is having a devastating impact across our Nation and in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I support the efforts of President Trump and Attorney General Bondi to partner with local and state authorities to combat fentanyl and to stop the flow from the borders.”

Attorney General Jackley was one of seven Attorneys General who attended Friday’s meeting in Washington, D.C. with the President and U.S. Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice. Attorney General Jackley also spoke about how fentanyl has impacted South Dakota, and how South Dakota Legislators took a strong stance to keep the distribution out of the State.

State Department of Health provisional numbers indicate 23 people died in 2024 due to fentanyl. Attorney General Jackley said the amount of fentanyl seized in South Dakota during 2024 totaled 18.2 pounds.

“The amount of fentanyl seized last year was enough to cause the death of every South Dakotan 4 to 5 times over, and Fentanyl abuse continues to increase,” he said. “Local, State, Tribal and Federal partners continue to join forces to protect our communities and our streets.”

South Dakota Attorney General Statistics:

Fentanyl Seizures Total in Grams Total 2020 578.631 2021 3098.285 2022 8568.209 2023 4636.901 2024 8262.000 2025 686.563

Attorney General Jackley said the Attorney General’s Office will continue to aggressively prosecute fentanyl offenders, especially dealers, while also assisting those organizations who help with prevention and treatment efforts.

