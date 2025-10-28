Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley, Yankton County State’s Attorney Larsen Announce Yankton Man Sentenced on Felony Drug Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County State’s Attorney Tyler Larsen announce that a Yankton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on three felony drug charges.

Calahan Stark, 31, was sentenced Oct. 23 in Yankton County Circuit Court. He earlier had pleaded guilty to one felony count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, one felony count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and one felony count of Possession of Unauthorized Articles in a Jail. He was sentenced to five years on each possession charge and 10 years on the possession charge. The sentences will run consecutive.

“Drug traffickers who sell drugs in our communities will face serious consequences,” said Attorney General Jackley. “My office will continue to work with our local partners to make sure those who threaten our communities with dangerous and addictive drugs are brought to justice.”

The investigation revealed that the defendant was in possession of more than 300 Fentanyl pills, more than 107 grams of Cocaine, and brought more than seven grams of Ketamine into the Yankton County Jail while he was an inmate there.

A subsequent search of the defendant’s residence resulted in the discovery of additional controlled substances: 365 fentanyl pills, 30 Zolpidem pills, 2 Hydrocodone pills, 1 Tramadol pill, 5 Amphetamine pills, 70 Isotonitazene pills, 12 Oxycodone pills, 5.14 grams of plant material containing Psilocin, 7.74 grams of methamphetamine, 107.81 grams of cocaine, and 7.55 grams of Ketamine.

“The amount and variety of dangerous drugs seized in this case is alarming,” said Yankton County State’s Attorney Larsen. “This sentence reflects the seriousness of those crimes and our commitment to keeping Yankton County safe.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and the Yankton Police Department investigated the case. The Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted.

