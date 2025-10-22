Attorney General Jackley Joins Multistate AG Coalition Supporting Proof of Citizenship to Register to Vote
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins a 14-state Attorneys General coalition in supporting a rulemaking petition that seeks to strengthen the integrity of federal elections.
The coalition has filed a letter in support of the American First Legal Foundation’s petition to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC). The petition urges the EAC to require documentary proof of United States citizenship on federal voter registration forms.
“Our democracy is based on free and fair elections, and it is important that only eligible U.S. citizens, who are registered, get to vote,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Proof of citizenship helps protect our elections.”
Other Attorneys General who have signed onto the comment are from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia
To read the letter, click here:
-30-
