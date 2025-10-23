Attorney General Jackley Announces Emery, S.D. Woman Indicted For Grand Theft From Business

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – An Emery, S.D. woman has been indicted on one count of Grand Theft for stealing between $100,000 and $500,000 from her employer.

Paula Dockendorf, 45, was indicted by a Lincoln County Grand Jury on Oct. 8, 2025. She faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The theft took place between December 1, 2023 and November 1, 2024. Dockendorf is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), assisted by the Sioux Falls Police Department, investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute.

