Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,158 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Emery, S.D. Woman Indicted For Grand Theft From Business

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – An Emery, S.D. woman has been indicted on one count of Grand Theft for stealing between $100,000 and $500,000 from her employer.

Paula Dockendorf, 45, was indicted by a Lincoln County Grand Jury on Oct. 8, 2025. She faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The theft took place between December 1, 2023 and November 1, 2024. Dockendorf is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), assisted by the Sioux Falls Police Department, investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute.

                                                                              -30-

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Emery, S.D. Woman Indicted For Grand Theft From Business

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more