March 14, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by EverBank Financial Corp
For release at 2:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the proposal by EverBank Financial Corp, of Jacksonville, Florida, to acquire Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB, of Southfield, Michigan.
