A Troop Criminal DLS Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, March 5, 2025 through Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

 

Case #: 25A3001581

Trooper: Chayan Flores

Offenders Name: David A. Ducey

Age: 61

Hometown of Offender: Williamstown, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 3/11/25 1714 hours

Location of Violation: 2372 VT RT 14 in Williamstown, VT

Court Date and Time: 5/28/2025 @ 0830

Location of Court: Orange County

 

 

Case #: 25A2001578

Trooper: Benjamin Weed

Offenders Name: Shane Dupaw

Age: 37

Hometown of Offender: Enosburg

Date and Time of Violation: 3/7/25 2101 hours

Location of Violation: Vt Rt 105 near McDonald’s in Enosburg

Court Date and Time: 4/29/25

Location of Court: franklin

 

 

Case #: 25A2001583

Trooper: Adam Martin

Offenders Name: Jon Price

Age: 34

Hometown of Offender: Richford, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 03/07/2025 @ 2152 hours

Location of Violation: East St / Pleasant St Enosburg, VT

Court Date and Time: April 29th, 2025 @ 1000 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

Case #: 25A2001654

Trooper: Charlotte Hartman

Offenders Name: Jesse Gagne

Age: 43

Hometown of Offender: Franklin, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 3/10/25 @ 2122 hours

Location of Violation: RT 105 by Border Patrol Station, Richford

Court Date and Time: April 29th, 2025 @ 0830 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby. 

 

Jessica L. Cucinelli

St. Albans State Police

Barracks Clerk

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 option 4

 

A Troop Criminal DLS Incidents

