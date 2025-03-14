A Troop Criminal DLS Incidents
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of
Case #: 25A3001581
Trooper: Chayan Flores
Offenders Name: David A. Ducey
Age: 61
Hometown of Offender: Williamstown, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 3/11/25 1714 hours
Location of Violation: 2372 VT RT 14 in Williamstown, VT
Court Date and Time: 5/28/2025 @ 0830
Location of Court: Orange County
Case #: 25A2001578
Trooper: Benjamin Weed
Offenders Name: Shane Dupaw
Age: 37
Hometown of Offender: Enosburg
Date and Time of Violation: 3/7/25 2101 hours
Location of Violation: Vt Rt 105 near McDonald’s in Enosburg
Court Date and Time: 4/29/25
Location of Court: franklin
Case #: 25A2001583
Trooper: Adam Martin
Offenders Name: Jon Price
Age: 34
Hometown of Offender: Richford, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 03/07/2025 @ 2152 hours
Location of Violation: East St / Pleasant St Enosburg, VT
Court Date and Time: April 29th, 2025 @ 1000 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
Case #: 25A2001654
Trooper: Charlotte Hartman
Offenders Name: Jesse Gagne
Age: 43
Hometown of Offender: Franklin, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 3/10/25 @ 2122 hours
Location of Violation: RT 105 by Border Patrol Station, Richford
Court Date and Time: April 29th, 2025 @ 0830 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.
