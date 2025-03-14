A Troop Criminal DLS Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday, March 5, 2025 through Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: Case #: 25A3001581 Trooper: Chayan Flores Offenders Name: David A. Ducey Age: 61 Hometown of Offender: Williamstown, VT Date and Time of Violation: 3/11/25 1714 hours Location of Violation: 2372 VT RT 14 in Williamstown, VT Court Date and Time: 5/28/2025 @ 0830 Location of Court: Orange County Case #: 25A2001578 Trooper: Benjamin Weed Offenders Name: Shane Dupaw Age: 37 Hometown of Offender: Enosburg Date and Time of Violation: 3/7/25 2101 hours Location of Violation: Vt Rt 105 near McDonald’s in Enosburg Court Date and Time: 4/29/25 Location of Court: franklin Case #: 25A2001583 Trooper: Adam Martin Offenders Name: Jon Price Age: 34 Hometown of Offender: Richford, VT Date and Time of Violation: 03/07/2025 @ 2152 hours Location of Violation: East St / Pleasant St Enosburg, VT Court Date and Time: April 29th, 2025 @ 1000 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division Case #: 25A2001654 Trooper: Charlotte Hartman Offenders Name: Jesse Gagne Age: 43 Hometown of Offender: Franklin, VT Date and Time of Violation: 3/10/25 @ 2122 hours Location of Violation: RT 105 by Border Patrol Station, Richford Court Date and Time: April 29th, 2025 @ 0830 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby. Jessica L. Cucinelli St. Albans State Police Barracks Clerk 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993 option 4

