UPDATE/ Suspect Arrested/ St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information
Update:
Following investigation of this incident, State Police have cited Larry Garrow, age 38, of Richford with burglary and grand larceny. Yesterday, Garrow, who is currently incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility (Newport), was issued a citation to appear at Frankin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 21, 2026 @ 0800.
State Police are still investigating this incident as it is believed other individuals may have been involved. Additionally, troopers are still looking to recover the ATV (pictured) stolen during this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.
From: Kamerling, Michael
Sent: Thursday, August 28, 2025 4:02 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: UPDATE / St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information
State Police continue to investigate this incident. Recent information indicates that the ATV may be in the Bakersfield area. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans. The ATV is a red Yamaha Grizzly 700 with an extended rear rack.
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STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lieutenant Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2025; 1515 hours
LOCATION: Taylor Rd, Fletcher, VT
INCIDENT: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Schuyler Lamphere
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 20, 2025, at 1515 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a Burglary and the theft of an ATV and several tools from a business on Taylor Rd in Fletcher. Troopers determined the incident occurred early on that day and can possibly be related to other thefts in the immediate area.
The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
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