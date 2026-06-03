UPDATE/ Suspect Arrested/ St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information

Update:

Following investigation of this incident, State Police have cited Larry Garrow, age 38, of Richford with burglary and grand larceny. Yesterday, Garrow, who is currently incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility (Newport), was issued a citation to appear at Frankin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on July 21, 2026 @ 0800.

State Police are still investigating this incident as it is believed other individuals may have been involved. Additionally, troopers are still looking to recover the ATV (pictured) stolen during this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP St. Albans.

From: Kamerling, Michael

Sent: Thursday, August 28, 2025 4:02 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: UPDATE / St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information