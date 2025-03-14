Caring For Others supports Augusta with ‘The Caring Convoy’ Disaster Relief and Re-Homing Effort Distribution

Nonprofit to distribute supplies on March 29 for third-phase recovery for Hurricane Helene disaster

We hope this third phase of disaster relief will uplift the community impacted by the recent disasters. We are grateful to the contributions of our partnerships.” — Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, will activate phase three of its disaster recovery by distributing 4,500 pairs of shoes and apparel to the children and families of Richmond County Schools, as well as clothing and household items to residents impacted by Hurricane Helene. ‘The Caring Convoy’ distribution will be held on March 29 at 8:00 a.m. at Distribution Area A: Robert Howard Community Center located at 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah, GA 30815 and Distribution Area B (Re-Homing support): Diamond Lakes Campground located at 113 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah, GA 30815 in partnership with The Convoy of Care, NOBLE, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol and other state law enforcement agencies, WSB-TV (ABC affiliate) and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane in late September, impacting communities throughout the Southeast, like Augusta. In October, Caring For Others hosted a distribution providing more than $750,000 in merchandise to Augusta residents.“Our goal is to allow every person impacted by the disaster to get back on their feet with these shoes, clothing and household goods,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley. “We hope this third phase of disaster relief will uplift the community impacted by the recent disasters. We are grateful to the contributions of our partnerships.”‘The Caring Convoy’ by Caring for Others is a coalition of local companies that aim to provide immediate aid, relief and comfort to areas severely impacted by catastrophic natural disasters across the United States and overseas. Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has been providing relief funds and supplies to those impacted by dozens of natural disasters over the last two decades.To make a financial contribution to the mission please visit caring4others.org/hurricane-helene/. To learn more or support Caring For Others through volunteering or donating please visit www.Caring4Others.org

