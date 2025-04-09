Crystal Structures completes fixing a catastrophic condominium association skylight failure

Jetty Condominium HOA's challenging skylight renovation

Pyramid skylight detached from the roof structure, renovations for 13 others

Crystal Structures was a top-notch, professional company to work with on a very complex project.” — Brian Connell

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a catastrophic skylight failure occurred at the Jetty East condominium complex in Destin, Fl., the local general contractor, Seashore Construction, called in Crystal Structures for a solution. A pyramid skylight had detached from the roof structure, inverting into the opening—a serious safety concern that required immediate attention.The homeowners' association enlisted a local engineering firm to assess and rehabilitate all 14 skylights on the roof. Crystal Structures presented an innovative alternative—a superior skylight system designed to withstand coastal winds, enhance efficiency, and reduce overall rehabilitation costs.The project was complicated by the size of the Florida condominium structure and the height of the skylights needed rehabilitation. Crystal Structures utilizes in-house design, manufacturing, and installation teams that were familiar with how to approach this difficult project.Crystal Structures successfully completed the project on schedule, earning high praise from both Jetty East and Seashore Construction.Reflecting on the collaboration, Brian Connell of Seashore Construction stated:“Crystal Structures was a top-notch, professional company to work with on a very complex project—elevated 70 feet in the air over open stairwells. They completed the project within the provided schedule, and we are actively seeking other projects to bring them in on. This partnership is a great one.”Crystal Structures routinely works with general contractors and roofing contractors around the country in two ways, as a sub-contractor or even a private-label solution.The newly installed skylights include twelve 25' x 25' Series 575 Galaxy Ridge Lites and two 14' x 25' Series 575 Galaxy Ridge Lites. All the commercial skylights are equipped with solar-powered exhaust fans for maximum energy efficiency and feature LowE glass and durable aluminum framing.Demanding coastal environments require skylights and other glazed structures with innovative design and superior materials to withstand changing weather conditions and Crystal Structures is a manufacturer of choice for these challenging skylight, conservatory, canopy , greenhouse and historical renovation applications.AboutCrystal Structures is a national leader in the design, manufacture, installation, servicing and repair of glazed structures including glass and translucent roofs and walls, skylights, greenhouses, conservatories, historical renovations and other highly-custom and difficult projects. The company has completed more than 26,000 projects around the world. The company’s products feature proprietary technology that allows for 4X the weeping capacity to move 3X water volume for faster drainage. Water that moves doesn’t leak. Customers give the company an overall score of 4.5 stars in overall value, communications and service, quality of product, quality of install, endurance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.