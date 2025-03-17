Southern Quality Propane Announces New Scholarship

Southern Quality Propane's Sam Gentry Scholarship now offers 28 awards! Apply by April 14, 2025 at SouthernQualityPropaneScholarship.com.

THOMASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Quality Propane is proud to announce a large increase in its annual scholarship program. The Sam Gentry Southern Quality Propane Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a student who is entering college or a trade school.“The Scholarship first launched in 2023 to 11 local schools in communities that Southern Quality Propane serves,” said Southern Quality Propane president Brent Henson.“In 2024, our company expanded its program to 20 schools. Now, in 2025, we are so pleased to share this scholarship with 28 schools. This growth matches our own growth as the leading provider of independent propane across North Florida and South Georgia. When we first started, we were a group of small, independent companies that came together to protect local prices and service from large, national chains. We’re proud that Southern Quality Propane has been so successful and that our success has directly impacted our local communities. These are the places where we actually live and work. There’s nothing more important to us than giving back.”“Sam Gentry was a beloved member of our team. He worked in the propane industry for decades and in his career and life, he exhibited many fine qualities that are rare in today’s world. Among them, were qualities of honesty, hard work, and integrity. We are honored to continue this scholarship in his memory to recognize young men and women who share our values.”There are a total of 28 scholarships that will be awarded to local high schools. For a complete list of the schools and how to apply, Southern Quality Propane encourages students to visit their website, SouthernQualityPropaneScholarship.com . The Scholarship deadline is April 14, 2025 and the award date is April 28, 2025.Southern Quality Propane is the leader in local independent propane in South Georgia and North Florida. The company serves customers with residential propane, agricultural propane, and commercial/industrial propane along with servicing customers on natural gas. The company offers delivery service, automatic fill-ups, inspections, maintenance contracts, and much more. Southern Quality Propane maintains headquarters in Thomasville, Georgia. For more information, call (855) 430-1099.### END ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.