Gilder Lehrman Institute and HAMILTON Announce 2025 EduHam Online Winners, Marking 50 Percent Submission Increase

HAMILTON cast member Tamar Greene, who portrays George Washington, greets students at a special matinee performance presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and the Hamilton Education Program Online (#EduHamOnline). The cast of HAMILTON takes part in a Q&A session with students following a special matinee performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

The educational program integrates American history education with the arts, offering students a chance to see HAMILTON on Broadway

The continued growth of EduHam Online highlights the program’s ability to reach a broader audience across diverse geographic locations.” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History (GLI) and HAMILTON today announced the winners of the 2025 Hamilton Education Program Online (#EduHamOnline) competition and lottery. This year, student participation soared, with a notable 50 percent increase in submissions year-over-year, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for blending history education with artistic expression.EduHam Online provides students in grades 6 through 12 with a free, tailored curriculum that combines the study of the Founding Era with the performing arts. The program website offers a collection of primary source documents, historical figures, events, and more. Students use these resources to create original pieces such as songs, rap, poetry, or scenes, which they can submit to both a national competition and a lottery.“The continued growth of EduHam Online highlights the program’s ability to reach a broader audience across diverse geographic locations,” says James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “Additionally, 85 percent of teachers reported that the program has positively impacted civic engagement among their students.”The 2025 winners include 10 students recognized for their outstanding performances and 10 students chosen through a general lottery. All participants will receive an all-expenses-paid theater experience in New York City, featuring a performance of HAMILTON.The winners of the 2025 EduHam Online Competition come from the following schools:EduHam Online Outstanding Performance1. Canyon Springs High School, Moreno Valley, CA – “Rise Up”2. Canyon Springs High School, Moreno Valley, CA – “Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Rise”3. Cesar Chavez High School, Laveen, AZ – “Gabriel Prosser”4. Community School of Davidson, Davidson, NC – “Resolving the Tea”5. Merced High School, Merced, CA – “The Winter’s Resolve”6. North Oldham Middle School, Goshen, KY – “The Final Letter”7. Patrick Henry High School, San Diego, CA – “A Sea Shanty to John Paul Jones”8. The Harker School, San Jose, CA – “The Stamp Act Salute”9. The Harker School, San Jose, CA – “From Chains to Ink”10. Twelve Bridges High School, Lincoln, CA – “Remember the Ladies”EduHam Online Lottery1. Briggs Chaney Middle School, Silver Spring, MD – “Is It Really ‘We the People’?”2. George Washington High School, Charleston, WV – “The Life and Struggle of King George III Rap”3. Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT – “Before One of Us Says Goodbye”4. Lake Asbury Junior High School, Green Cove Springs, FL – “Shay’s Rebellion”5. Ni River Middle School, Spotsylvania, VA – “What If the Price Was Too High?”6. North Hills Middle School, Pittsburgh, PA – “Paul Revere”7. Parker Junior High School, Flossmoor, IL – “Philip Hamilton”8. Roseway Heights Middle School, Portland, OR – “ALEXANDER Accomplishments and Mistakes”9. Shumate Middle School, Gibraltar, MI – “Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton Duel”10. Tippecanoe Middle School, Tipp City, OH – “Abigail Adams”Launched in 2016 to serve students and teachers in Title I-eligible high schools, the Hamilton Education Program has since expanded to reach students in grades 6–12 anywhere, whether learning at home with their families or in a classroom setting under the guidance of a teacher. This expansion has been made possible through the ongoing collaborative partnership between the Gilder Lehrman Institute, HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and The Rockefeller Foundation“EduHam challenges students to explore the connections between the past and present, deepening their understanding of history’s impact on today’s world,” says Jeffrey Seller, producer of HAMILTON. “We are committed to expanding access to students everywhere and are continually inspired by the creativity and thoughtfulness they bring to their performances.”Schools and homeschooling families interested in participating in the Hamilton Education Program Online can visit hamilton. gilderlehrman.org for more information.About HAMILTONHAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical , and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.###

