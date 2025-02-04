The Gilder Lehrman Institute to Launch AP African American Studies Guide in April, with Key Resources Available Now

The Gilder Lehrman Institute's AP African American Studies Guide includes videos from Black History in Two Minutes (Or So), hosted and executive produced by historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

The Institute is partnering with organizations like Black History in Two Minutes (Or So), featuring Henry Louis Gates, Jr., to provide impactful content

The AP African American Studies Guide demonstrates our commitment to making history education comprehensive and meaningful.” — James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education, has announced the upcoming launch of its AP African American Studies Guide in April 2025. The free resource is one of the first non-College Board guides for AP African American Studies, offering exclusive essays and videos from over 60 scholars across 45 institutions. The guide will be accessible to students and teachers without requiring a login or subscription, and select key resources are available now.The Institute is also collaborating with leading organizations to further augment the guide’s content. The first major contribution comes from Black History in Two Minutes (Or So) , featuring videos hosted and executive produced by celebrated historian and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates, Jr. These videos will provide students with an engaging and insightful exploration of African American history."The AP African American Studies Guide demonstrates our commitment to making history education comprehensive and meaningful," said James G. Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. "By partnering with recognized organizations like Black History in Two Minutes (Or So), we are ensuring that this guide offers a dynamic learning experience."Key Features of the Guide:Early Access to Resources: Key materials, including primary documents and video content, are now available to help students get started before the full launch in April.Ongoing Enhancements: The guide will continue to expand throughout the year, with completion targeted for December 2025.Collaborative Content: Contributions from various organizations, including Black History in Two Minutes (Or So) bring expertise and high-quality multimedia to the guide.Ease of Access: Free for students and educators without login or subscription requirements.The guide aligns with the AP African American Studies curriculum, providing resources to support classroom instruction and independent study while fostering critical thinking. The Institute is collaborating with educators, journalists, and historians to build awareness and ensure the guide's ongoing relevance as new content is added throughout the year.For more information and early access to the guide’s resources, please visit https://www.gilderlehrman.org/ap-aas-preview About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 86,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.