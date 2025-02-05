Captain Beth Powell Collaborates with Bessie Coleman’s Family to Honor the Aviation Icon

Captain Beth Powell, Author and Entrepreneur Captain Beth Powell's new book about Bessie Coleman: Queen of the Skies Captain Beth Powell's new documentary about Bessie Coleman: Discovering Bessie Coleman

Pilot who led historic all-Black female flight crew unveils biography and documentary celebrating the legacy of Bessie Coleman

This project not only celebrates her achievements but also inspires the next generation of pilots.” — Captain Beth Powell, Entrepreneur and Author

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain Beth Powell , a trailblazer in aviation and founder of Queen B Production LLC, has announced her collaboration with Bessie Coleman's family to honor the aviation icon through two groundbreaking projects: the documentary Discovering Bessie Coleman and the biography Queen of the Skies. The documentary trailer and biography were released on January 26, 2025, commemorating Bessie Coleman's birthday.Powell made history in 2022 by leading an all-Black female flight crew. By sharing Bessie Coleman's impressive journey as the first African-American and Native-American woman to earn an international pilot's license in 1921, Powell seeks to empower the next generation of aviators who dream of defying limits.“It’s an incredible honor to be asked to share Bessie Coleman's story and join the ranks of those passionately bringing her legacy to a broader audience,” says Captain Beth Powell. “This project not only celebrates her achievements but also inspires the next generation of pilots."The documentary Discovering Bessie Coleman highlights personal stories from women, including Coleman’s family, aviation professionals, and notable figures like author and actress Karyn Parsons, sharing how they first learned about Bessie Coleman’s historic legacy. Despite her achievements, Coleman’s story remains unknown to many. The film explores the powerful impact her journey had on each woman, highlighting how Coleman’s determination to overcome racial and gender barriers continues to inspire.The biography, Queen of the Skies, offers a detailed look at Bessie Coleman’s experiences and challenges. Authored by Captain Beth Powell, with contributions from Coleman’s great-niece, Gigi Coleman, the book offers a compelling account of Coleman’s journey.For more information about the book and documentary, please visit queenbproduction.com About Captain Beth PowellTrailblazer Captain Beth Powell is an entrepreneur with a passion for philanthropy. As a commercial airline captain, she made history in 2022 by leading its first all-Black female flight crew. She is the author of a biography on Bessie Coleman and the producer and director of Discovering Bessie Coleman, a documentary celebrating the groundbreaking aviator. Through her company, Queen B Productions LLC, Beth empowers voices by sharing impactful stories that inspire and uplift. A graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Professional Aeronautics with a minor in Aviation Safety. To learn more, visit https://www.queenbproduction.com/ About Bessie ColemanBessie Coleman was the first African-American and Native American woman to earn an international pilot’s license, breaking barriers and inspiring generations of aviators. Faced with discrimination based on race and gender, Coleman was denied entry to flight schools in the United States. Undeterred, she learned French and saved enough money to travel to France, where she pursued her dream of becoming a pilot. On June 15, 1921, she earned her license from the Caudron Brothers School of Aviation in Le Crotoy, France—two years before Amelia Earhart.###

