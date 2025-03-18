MINISIS Trusted Data Repository for Digital Preservation now Available from Soutron Global

This solution addresses the growing need for reliable digital preservation, ensuring digital assets remain secure, accessible and compliant with industry standards.” — Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs, is proud to announce the availability of MINISIS Trusted Digital Repository (TDR). Designed to meet the growing needs of organizations to securely store and manage their digital assets, the MINISIS TDR solution ensures the long-term preservation , management and accessibility of digital assets, addressing this growing need for secure and sustainable digital preservation As both a product and a service, the MINISIS TDR goes beyond simple storage by providing a robust system that safeguards against file obsolescence and data loss. This comprehensive preservation solution enables organizations to prepare, ingest, securely store, preserve, manage and access their digital collections.“Organizations are facing growing pressure to store and preserve exponentially growing amounts of information and digital assets, presenting a daunting task to data specialists,” says Christopher Burcsik, Co-founder of the MINISIS group at Soutron Global. “The threat of file obsolescence and bit-rot on storage media, as well as the need to produce a trusted version of an asset further complicate the challenges. With our end-to-end guidance and support, we ensure that these assets can be authenticated. The MINISIS TDR is both a software and a service offering that can solve the growing need for preserving digital assets by providing a means to collect, validate, manage, and maintain digital assets for future users.”Key capabilities of the MINISIS TDR include:• Comprehensive Preservation: Utilizes advanced archival and cataloging tools to maintain the integrity and usability of digital assets. Plus, adherence to the OAIS (Open Archival Information System) reference model and other recognized preservation standards ensures the integrity and accessibility of digital content over time.• Metadata Management: Comprehensive metadata capabilities and standards (PREMS, METS) support enable accurate description, discovery and management of digital assets.• Workflow Automation: Streamlined workflows for ingestion, management and dissemination of digital content.• Dynamic Access: Facilitates seamless access and discoverability of preserved assets, enhancing user engagement and research capabilities.• Compliance: Adherence to industry standards and best practices for digital preservation, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.• Scalability: Flexible architecture that can scale to accommodate the growing volume of digital content.• End-to-End Support: Expert guidance is provided throughout the preservation process, from defining preservation goals to implementing effective preservation strategies.The MINISIS TDR is part of Soutron Global's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of information management professionals. Together, Soutron and MINISIS have the advantage of being able to leverage its full range of archival and cataloging software to provide a completely integrated solution.“We are thrilled to introduce the MINISIS Trusted Digital Repository software to our markets," said Tony Saadat, President & CEO at Soutron Global. "This solution addresses the growing need for reliable digital preservation, ensuring digital assets remain secure, accessible and compliant with industry standards.”By integrating this trusted digital repository into their suite of services, Soutron Global continues to support organizations in safeguarding their digital heritage. TDR serves organizations wishing to not only preserve digital assets but also make them available, while allowing online searches and access to the ingested assets.The MINISIS Trusted Digital Repository is ideal for:• Archives and historical societies• Libraries and museums• Universities and research institutions• National, Provincial/State and Municipal government archives• Businesses with valuable digital assets, such as architecture digital plans, manuals, product images and moreFor more information about the benefits of using MINISIS Trusted Digital Repository, please visit https://www.soutron.com/tdr today.About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron Global is an internationally recognized SaaS provider of transformative information management and preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge management hubs. Backed by decades of experience, award-winning leadership and a commitment to innovation, we empower organizations of all types to transform how they organize, access, preserve and deliver their collection assets. From library holdings and proprietary knowledge to cultural artifacts and archival assets, Soutron Global solutions enhance access, preservation and findability. Dedicated to exceeding client expectations, we embrace new challenges and consider our clients' success to be our success.

